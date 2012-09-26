Gibson expands Collector's Choice series with '59 Les Paul

Image 1 of 4 A bargain - and the nearest most of us will ever come to a '59 Les Paul - at MSRP $8939 (approx. £5500) Collector's Choice #6 1959 Les paul

Image 2 of 4 That's a slap of mahogany with a two-piece maple top and specially formulated finish Collector's Choice #6 1959 Les paul

Image 3 of 4 Is it possible for the back of a guitar to be beautiful? Oh yes... Collector's Choice #6 1959 Les paul

Image 4 of 4 The #6 will be limited to no more than 300 models Collector's Choice #6 1959 Les paul



Gibson has added the limited edition #6 1959 Les Paul to its Collector's Choice series.

Built by Gibson Custom, the Collector's Choice series aims to replicate an existing, highly desirable guitar - in this case, Mike Slubowski's beautiful cherry burst '59 Les Paul.

The original guitar was analysed to exacting standards, using a mixture of computer technology and the eagle eyes of the Gibson Custom team, in order to ensure that #6 is as close a replica as possible.

The #6 Les Paul feature a two-piece maple top, one-piece mahogany body and one-piece mahogany neck, with a uniquely designed Non-Filtered Tobacco Burst finish.

A set of custom humbuckers wound to the same specifications as those on Slubowski's guitar complete the "sonic accuracy" of the Collector's Choice #6.

Limited to only 300 models, this is probably the closest most of us will ever come to owning a '59 Les Paul. A snip at a mere $8939 (that's roughly £5500), it's nowhere near the stratospheric prices attached to actual late '50s models, which have become something of a holy grail for guitar collectors the world over.

