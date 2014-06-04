Gibson celebrates 65 years of Lucille

Gibson is celebrating the 65th birthday of BB King's Lucille with a new anniversary signature guitar.
The legendary bluesman's Lucille, the luxurient black semi acoustic that has become synonymous with the BB King sound, was first named 65 years ago this year.
The new model includes all the familiar Lucille features, including an f hole-free top finished in ebony, gold hardware including a TP6 fine tuning bridge and a 6-way varitone switch and stereo output, as well as a gold engraved '65 Years' truss-rod cover.
Gibson Lucille BB King Signature specs
Gibson Memphis BB King Signature
B.B. King´s “Lucille” is legendary, perhaps the most beloved artist´s guitar of all time, and a true icon of the blues. Now Gibson Memphis honor´s the 65th Birthday of “Lucille” with the B.B. King Signature, a luxurious take on the ES-355 format tricked out to the tastes of the King of the Blues himself.
An elegant semi-acoustic updated for the demands of contemporary professionals, this guitar has the classic lines and deluxe appointments of the top-of-the-range ES model, with B.B.´s own preference for no f-holes in the top, all with the switching versatility of the great ES-355s. Crafted to full Gibson Memphis quality, dressed in a stunning Ebony finish with gold hardware, this is a 100% American-made celebration that you´ll want to be a part of.
Dues are paid to this landmark anniversary with a mother-of-pearl “Lucille” inlay in the peghead veneer and gold-engraved “65 Years” in the truss-rod cover. Mother-of-pearl block inlays, multi-ply body binding and bound tortoise pickguard extend the “custom” look, while 490R and 490T humbuckers in the neck and bridge respectively take it all home via the sonic switcheroo of Gibson´s 6-way Varitone and stereo output. Add B.B.´s handy TP6 Fine Tune Stop Bar, gold Grover™ Tulip-Button tuners and wrap it in a plush-lined hardshell case with Certificate of Authenticity, and you´re riding with the King.
Body
Body Type: Semi-Hollow
Top: 3 ply Maple/Basswood/Maple
Back: 3 ply Maple/Basswood/Maple
Binding: Multi-ply w/b/w/b/w/b/w on top, multi-ply w/b/w on back
Adhesive: Titebond 50
Neck
Species: Mahogany Neck with Maple Spline
Joint Angle: 4° (+/- 15 seconds)
Neck Fit
Joint: Mortise & Tenon
Adhesive: Titebond 50
Joint Angle Tolerance: +/- .005"
Fingerboard
Species: Richlite
Radius: 12"
Binding: .075 White
Inlays: Mother of Pearl Blocks
Nut/E.O.B: 1.681" / 2.036"
Adhesive: Assembly 65
Nut
Material: Corian
Width: 1.681"
Slots: Gibson PLEK System
Headstock
Logo: Mother of Pearl 'Gibson' Logo
Inlay: Mother of Pearl 'Lucille' Logo
Truss Rod Cover: Gold '65 Years'
Angle: 17 Degrees
Tuners
Model: Gold Grover Tulip
Tuning Ratio: 14:01
Plating: Gold Plated Metal Alloy
Bridge
Type: Tune-O-Matic
Plating: Gold Plated
Tailpiece
Type: Gold TP-6
Plating: Gold Plated
Hardware
Knobs: Black Speed Knobs, 1 Chicken Head Knob
Pickguard: Bound Tortoise Shell
Pickup Mounting Rings: Black
Strings: .010 - .046
Strap Buttons: Brass End Pins
Pickups
Neck Position: 490R
Bridge Position: 490T
Electronics
Potentiometers: 2 Volume Controls
2 Tone Controls
1 Varitone Switch
Switch: Three Way
Output Jack: 1/4"
Finish
Ebony
Sealer: Nitrocellulose Lacquer
Case
Type: Silkscreened Hardshell
Case Exterior: Brown
Case Interior: Charcoal Plush
Accessories
Certificate of Authenticity: Yes
Additional Materials Lifetime Warranty Information