Gibson celebrates 65 years of Lucille

Gibson is celebrating the 65th birthday of BB King's Lucille with a new anniversary signature guitar.

The legendary bluesman's Lucille, the luxurient black semi acoustic that has become synonymous with the BB King sound, was first named 65 years ago this year.

The new model includes all the familiar Lucille features, including an f hole-free top finished in ebony, gold hardware including a TP6 fine tuning bridge and a 6-way varitone switch and stereo output, as well as a gold engraved '65 Years' truss-rod cover.

Gibson Lucille BB King Signature specs

Gibson Memphis BB King Signature



B.B. King´s “Lucille” is legendary, perhaps the most beloved artist´s guitar of all time, and a true icon of the blues. Now Gibson Memphis honor´s the 65th Birthday of “Lucille” with the B.B. King Signature, a luxurious take on the ES-355 format tricked out to the tastes of the King of the Blues himself.

An elegant semi-acoustic updated for the demands of contemporary professionals, this guitar has the classic lines and deluxe appointments of the top-of-the-range ES model, with B.B.´s own preference for no f-holes in the top, all with the switching versatility of the great ES-355s. Crafted to full Gibson Memphis quality, dressed in a stunning Ebony finish with gold hardware, this is a 100% American-made celebration that you´ll want to be a part of.



Dues are paid to this landmark anniversary with a mother-of-pearl “Lucille” inlay in the peghead veneer and gold-engraved “65 Years” in the truss-rod cover. Mother-of-pearl block inlays, multi-ply body binding and bound tortoise pickguard extend the “custom” look, while 490R and 490T humbuckers in the neck and bridge respectively take it all home via the sonic switcheroo of Gibson´s 6-way Varitone and stereo output. Add B.B.´s handy TP6 Fine Tune Stop Bar, gold Grover™ Tulip-Button tuners and wrap it in a plush-lined hardshell case with Certificate of Authenticity, and you´re riding with the King.



Body

Body Type: Semi-Hollow

Top: 3 ply Maple/Basswood/Maple

Back: 3 ply Maple/Basswood/Maple

Binding: Multi-ply w/b/w/b/w/b/w on top, multi-ply w/b/w on back

Adhesive: Titebond 50



Neck

Species: Mahogany Neck with Maple Spline

Joint Angle: 4° (+/- 15 seconds)



Neck Fit

Joint: Mortise & Tenon

Adhesive: Titebond 50

Joint Angle Tolerance: +/- .005"



Fingerboard

Species: Richlite

Radius: 12"

Binding: .075 White

Inlays: Mother of Pearl Blocks

Nut/E.O.B: 1.681" / 2.036"

Adhesive: Assembly 65



Nut

Material: Corian

Width: 1.681"

Slots: Gibson PLEK System



Headstock

Logo: Mother of Pearl 'Gibson' Logo

Inlay: Mother of Pearl 'Lucille' Logo

Truss Rod Cover: Gold '65 Years'

Angle: 17 Degrees



Tuners

Model: Gold Grover Tulip

Tuning Ratio: 14:01

Plating: Gold Plated Metal Alloy



Bridge

Type: Tune-O-Matic

Plating: Gold Plated



Tailpiece

Type: Gold TP-6

Plating: Gold Plated



Hardware

Knobs: Black Speed Knobs, 1 Chicken Head Knob

Pickguard: Bound Tortoise Shell

Pickup Mounting Rings: Black

Strings: .010 - .046

Strap Buttons: Brass End Pins



Pickups

Neck Position: 490R

Bridge Position: 490T



Electronics

Potentiometers: 2 Volume Controls

2 Tone Controls

1 Varitone Switch

Switch: Three Way

Output Jack: 1/4"

Finish

Ebony

Sealer: Nitrocellulose Lacquer



Case

Type: Silkscreened Hardshell

Case Exterior: Brown

Case Interior: Charcoal Plush



Accessories

Certificate of Authenticity: Yes

Additional Materials Lifetime Warranty Information