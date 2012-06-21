Get Steve Vai's new album early with Classic Rock!

Bag steve vai's new album early with classic rock

Classic Rock issue 174 will be a little different to its predecessors as 2,000 copies will be pulled aside and resolutely 'Vai-ed' up with a limited edition Steve Vai cover, a gigantic feature and a copy of his brand new album The Story Of Light.

Available exclusively from MyFavouriteMagazines.com, the Classic Rock 174: Steve Vai Edition will be the only way to get hold of the album in the UK before 3 September - so if you want it first, you know where to go.

The mag will have a special variant cover, a 12 page feature on the making of the album and an exclusive Steve Vai interview, making it a true collector's item.

If you want to be sure you don't miss out on your chance to bag the mag, you can pre-order your copy right now from MyFavouriteMagazines.com.

About The Story Of Light

Virtuoso guitarist and visionary composer Steve Vai's new solo album The Story Of Light features a sprawling and expressive 12-song set continuing a conceptual and cosmic narrative arc which began on the artist's acclaimed 2005 album Real Illusions: Reflections.

Although The Story of Light is largely instrumental, the album does feature guest vocalists including singer-songwriter Aimee Mann dueting with Vai on No More Amsterdam, which she also co-wrote and Beverly McClellan, a season one finalist on The Voice. McClellan appears on John the Revelator, a track inspired by a vintage recording of blues singer Blind Willie Johnson, whose acid-soaked vocals are in the mix as well. Other highlights include the title track (which opens the album), Gravity Storm, The Moon and I, and Velorum.