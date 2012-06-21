More

Get Steve Vai's new album early with Classic Rock!

By

Special edition to include copy of The Story Of Light

Bag steve vai's new album early with classic rock

Bag steve vai's new album early with classic rock

Classic Rock issue 174 will be a little different to its predecessors as 2,000 copies will be pulled aside and resolutely 'Vai-ed' up with a limited edition Steve Vai cover, a gigantic feature and a copy of his brand new album The Story Of Light.

Available exclusively from MyFavouriteMagazines.com, the Classic Rock 174: Steve Vai Edition will be the only way to get hold of the album in the UK before 3 September - so if you want it first, you know where to go.

The mag will have a special variant cover, a 12 page feature on the making of the album and an exclusive Steve Vai interview, making it a true collector's item.

If you want to be sure you don't miss out on your chance to bag the mag, you can pre-order your copy right now from MyFavouriteMagazines.com.

About The Story Of Light

Virtuoso guitarist and visionary composer Steve Vai's new solo album The Story Of Light features a sprawling and expressive 12-song set continuing a conceptual and cosmic narrative arc which began on the artist's acclaimed 2005 album Real Illusions: Reflections.

Although The Story of Light is largely instrumental, the album does feature guest vocalists including singer-songwriter Aimee Mann dueting with Vai on No More Amsterdam, which she also co-wrote and Beverly McClellan, a season one finalist on The Voice. McClellan appears on John the Revelator, a track inspired by a vintage recording of blues singer Blind Willie Johnson, whose acid-soaked vocals are in the mix as well. Other highlights include the title track (which opens the album), Gravity Storm, The Moon and I, and Velorum.