Garbage's new album, Not Your Kind Of People, due May 2012

One of our favorite bands, the impeccably attired Garbage have announced that their first album in seven years, Not Your Kind Of People, will be released on their own label, STUNVOLUME, on 15 May 2012 in the US (international release date is 14 May).

"It's been a lot of fun going to the studio," Garbage producer and drummer Butch Vig told MusicRadar last fall. "It's like our own little clubhouse." Describing the direction of the new album, Vig said, "We went more for more of a big guitar sound. We didn't want to layer too much this time. On some things we did, but for the most part we tried to keep things direct."

Garbage, which also includes Shirley Manson (vocals), Steve Marker (guitars, keyboards) and Duke Erikson (guitars, keyboards), will hit the road this spring in support of the album by performing several headlining shows as well as various festivals throughout Europe and the US, with more dates to be confirmed.

Here are the dates we have for Garbage so far:

Headlining Tour Dates

MAY

9 London, England - Troxy

11 St. Petersburg, Russia - Jubilenyi Hall

12 Moscow, Russia - Crocus City Hall

16 Paris, France - Olympia

Festival Tour Dates

JUNE

16 Hultsfred, Sweden - Hultsfred Festival

17 Aarhus, Denmark - Northside Festival

22 Neuhausen ob Eck, Germany - Southside Festival

23 Scheessel, Germany Hurricane Festival -Red Stage

28 Werchter, Belgium Rock Werchter - Pyramid Marquee