Fret-King unveils Black Label Elise 'GG' Gordon Giltrap MKII guitar

We were big fans of Fret-King's original Elise GG, so we're pleased to see this MKII take on the guitar, courtesy of genre-hopping guitar ace Gordon Giltrap and design wizard Trevor Wilkinson.

This iteration's major tweaks come in the form of a Wilkinson neck mini-double coil and standard bridge humbucker, which can be tweaked to provide single-coil tones using the Vari-Coil control.

Elsewhere, there's a two-piece, centre-jointed mahogany chambered body with double-carved solid maple cap and figured flame maple veneer, finished in a lovely Antique Sunburst, as well as an inlaid ebony trapeze tailpiece paired with tune-o-matic bridge.

Should be a versatile semi indeed, this. The Fret-King Black Label Elise is available now for £929.