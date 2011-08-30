Foo Fighters debut soapy 'Hot Buns' shower video to promote tour

Dave Grohl knows marketing, as evidenced by the new video to promote the Foo Fighters' upcoming US tour. Entitled Hot Buns, it's a... well, let's see, how to describe?... oh, yeah! It's a fake gay porn video in a truck stop shower! As we said, Grohl knows marketing.

Let us state right now: it's definitely NSFW. That is, of course, unless it's your last day and you don't care what your co-workers think. Or perhaps you have a corner office and can shut the door. Otherwise, use your discretion.

All that said, Hot Buns is something else, with Grohl and the rest of the Foo Fighters (donning outrageous trucker attire) finishing breakfast before repairing to the showers to wash off their road grime. Which is when the real, ahem, action starts! (Note the crafty use of Queen's Body Language - again, marketing!)

At the end of the clip, the band shows off their big rigs - come on, they're truckers! - before the tour dates roll. An instant classic? It's all in the eye of the beholder. Only question is, how can they possibly top this?