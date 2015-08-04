First look video: Boss SY-300 Guitar Synthesizer demo

Back in April, we had our first experience with the SY-300 – Boss's first guitar synth that can be used with any guitar, no special pickup required – at Musikmesse, and we were rather impressed.

Now, as the first units hit the UK, we've had a chance to reacquaint ourselves once again, and we've shared our findings on video and in pictures.

So, watch the video below to hear just how radical the SY-300 sounds, and click through the gallery for a closer look at its features.