First look video: Boss SY-300 Guitar Synthesizer demo
Boss SY-300 Guitar Synthesizer
Back in April, we had our first experience with the SY-300 – Boss's first guitar synth that can be used with any guitar, no special pickup required – at Musikmesse, and we were rather impressed.
Now, as the first units hit the UK, we've had a chance to reacquaint ourselves once again, and we've shared our findings on video and in pictures.
So, watch the video below to hear just how radical the SY-300 sounds, and click through the gallery for a closer look at its features.
Screen
The SY-300 offers an easy-to-read patch display, while the digital signal chain, complete with a trio of oscillators, will be familiar to users of fully featured multi-effects pedals.
Footswitches
While CTL 2 and CTL 3 scroll up and down through presets, CTL 1 gives you access to preset-assignable parameter adjustments, such as pitch and filters.
Connections
As well as stereo outs and MIDI compatibility, the SY-300 offers sub outputs for colossal low-end rumble.