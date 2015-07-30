First look video: Boss RV-6 Reverb demo
Boss RV-6 Reverb
With a host of exciting new launches of late, Boss is resuming its position as the effects company on every guitarist's lips, and the RV-6 Reverb reverb pedal looks set to take the brand's atmospheric sounds to new heights.
Take a look at the demo below to hear what the RV-6 is capable of, and scroll through the gallery for a closer look at its features.
Algorithms
The RV-6 serves up eight newly developed reverb types: modulate, spring, plate, hall, room, dynamic, octave-shifted shimmer and + delay, recalling the classic RV-3 Reverb/Delay.
Expression
As well as the usual stereo inputs and outputs, the RV-6 also offers an expression pedal input to control the effect level.