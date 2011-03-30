FIRST LOOK: Gibson Les Paul Studio '60s Tribute

This Worn Goldtop model is equipped with a pair of USA P-90 pickups

Gibson's new Les Paul Studio '60s Tribute is a limited edition, affordable, stripped-down take on the company's most iconic electric guitar design.

Smitten by the '56 vibe of the Goldtop version, we put it through its paces and recorded the results for your listening pleasure. No great trickery was involved, we simply ran the guitar through a Blackstar HT-1R, added a touch of ambience from its onboard reverb and recorded the direct signal from the combo's emulated output.

Click onwards to hear the Les Paul Studio '60s Tribute in action...