Fender unveils new Classic Player and Squier models

The Big F hasn't been short of new products in the past couple of months – check out the new '68 Custom Vibrolux Reverb and Squier Vintage Modified Baritone Jazzmaster – but it's still managed to prepare a raft of new guitars and basses for September, with four new Custom Shop Master Builder-designed additions to the Classic Player series, plus new entries and finishes for Squier's Classic Vibe and Vintage Modified lines.

First up is the Fender Classic Player Baja '60s Telecaster, which updates Custom Shop Master Builder Chris Fleming's design with 60s features, including American Vintage Single-Coil '58 Tele and '52 Tele pickups, '60s C shape maple neck and Alder body. Of course, the original Baja's S-1 switching returns, and the '60s version comes in three finishes: Faded Sonic Blue, Candy Apple Red and 3-Colour Sunburst (£729).

