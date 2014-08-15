Squier releases Vintage Modified Baritone Jazzmaster

Joining the Bass IV and Fender Blacktop Baritone Telecaster in the Fender family's extended-range line-up, Squier has released the Vintage Modified Baritone Jazzmaster.

Fans of low end and offset body shapes will appreciate the retro vibe of the new Jazzmaster, which comes complete with a basswood body finished in a striking Antigua burst (with matching Antigua scratchplate). Other features include a fixed bridge, block inlayed rosewood neck and Duncan Designed soap bar pickups (JM-101B and 101N).

The Squier Vintage Modified Baritone Jazzmaster is available now, with a retail price just shy of £400, but we're already seeing street prices of £300.