Fender introduces Kurt Cobain Jaguar

Kurt onstage with his 1965 Jaguar at the Reading Festival in 1992

Last week our friends at Total Guitar revealed that Fender is set to release a Kurt Cobain Jaguar to coincide with the 20th anniversary of Nirvana's landmark Nevermind album. Now Fender has released the official word on the guitar, along with details of a special competition for UK Nirvana fans.

Here's the full press release:

"Fender is very proud to introduce one of the most distinctive signature models in its history, the Kurt Cobain Jaguar guitar, meticulously modelled on the battered 1965 Jaguar that the Nirvana singer, guitarist and songwriter wielded during the heady and meteoric early-'90s era when the band burst out of the Pacific Northwest, ruled rock and led a musically stunning and culturally subversive movement.

"Fender craftsmen have reproduced Cobain's battle-hardened left-handed Jaguar down to the last unusual detail, including its worn finish, dual humbucking pickups and unique electronics and controls (which were already in place when Kurt acquired the guitar in summer 1991).

"Unique features include an alder body with Road Worn aged finish and hardware treatment, bound fretboard with pearloid dot markers, Stratocaster headstock shape with 1950s-style 'spaghetti' logo under the finish, DiMarzio humbucking DP103 PAF 36th Anniversary neck pickup and DP100 Super Distortion bridge pickup, triple knurled 'chrome-dome' knob configuration (volume-volume-tone), three-position toggle switch, black chrome Adjusto-Matic bridge and Gotoh sealed tuners. The guitar will be available in right- and left-handed versions.

"Accessories include a black textured vinyl hard-shell case and an exclusive Fender Kurt Cobain book featuring extensive photos and commentary by Charles Peterson and an insightful interview with Nirvana guitar tech Earnie Bailey.

"Both the right and left handed version have a MSRP of £1300.00"

Head over to www.fender.com/cobain to find details of a competition to win the guitar and a limited run four-LP 20th anniversary edition of Nevermind.

Visit Total Guitar for more images of the guitar and details of a very special upcoming feature that tells the full story behind the Kurt Cobain Jaguar's development.