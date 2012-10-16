Fender Custom Shop Event gallery

The altar at Union Chapel was given over to rock and roll for an evening

Musicradar joined Fender and a group of its leading retailers to check out a huge selection of custom shop models that have just landed in the UK.

The mouth-watering assemblage of Strats and Teles was shown off at the Union Chapel, Islington, where the altar was given over for the night for the worship of rock and roll. We're pretty sure the man upstairs won't mind, as these were some seriously impressive guitars...

