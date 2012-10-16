Fender Custom Shop Event gallery
Fender Custom Shop event
Musicradar joined Fender and a group of its leading retailers to check out a huge selection of custom shop models that have just landed in the UK.
The mouth-watering assemblage of Strats and Teles was shown off at the Union Chapel, Islington, where the altar was given over for the night for the worship of rock and roll. We're pretty sure the man upstairs won't mind, as these were some seriously impressive guitars...
1963 NOS Stratocaster
Model: 1963 Stratocaster
Range: NOS:
Body: Alder
Colour: Sherwood Green Metallic
Neck radius: 9.5 inches
Fret Size: Medium jumbo
Pickups: Abby Handwound '60s
Pickguard: Gold anodised
Switch: 5-way
Other: Gold hardware
MSRP: £2868
1952 NOS Telecaster
Model: 1952 Telecaster
Range: NOS
Colour: Nocaster Blonde
Neck radius: 9.5 inches
Fret size: Medium jumbo
Pickups: Twisted Tele / Broadcaster
Neck profile: '60s C Shape
Switch: 4-way
Other: AA Birds Eye tinted
MSRP: £2664
1963 Heavy Relic Stratocaster
Model: 1963 Stratocaster
Range: Heavy Relic
Body: Alder
Colour: Graffiti Yellow
Neck radius: 9.5 inches
Fret size: Medium jumbo
Pickups: Abby Handwound '60s
Pickguard: Mint
Switch: 5-way
MSRP: £3116.40
1956 Relic Stratocaster
Model: 1956 Stratocaster
Range: Relic
Body: Alder
Colour: Desert Sand
Neck radius: 9.5 inches
Fret size: Medium jumbo
Pickups: Fat '50s
Pickguard: Gold
Switch: 5-way
MSRP: £2894.40
1963 Heavy Relic Stratocaster
Model: 1963 Stratocaster
Range: Heavy Relic
Body: Alder
Colour: Sherwood Green Metallic
Neck Radius: 9.5 inches
Fret size: Medium Jumbo
Pickups: Abby Handwounds '60s
Pickguard: Mint
Switch: 5-way
MSRP: £3116.40
1952 NOS Telecaster LH
Model: 1952 Telecaster LH
Range: NOS
Colour: Nocaster Blonder
Neck Radius: 9.5 inches
Fret size: Medium jumbo
Pickups: Twisted Tele / Broadcaster
Neck profile: '60s C shape
Switch: 4-way
Other: AA Birdseye Tinted
MSRP: £3106.80
1963 Heavy Relic Stratocaster
Model: 1963 Stratocaster
Range: Heavy Relic
Body: Alder
Colour: Firemist Gold
Neck radius: 9.5 inches
Fret size: Medium Jumbos
Pickups: Abby Handwound '60s
Pickguard: Mint
Switch: 5-way
MSRP: £3116.40
1963 Heavy Relic Stratocaster
Model: 1963 Stratocaster
Range: Heavy Relic
Body: Alder
Colour: Vintage White
Neck Radius: 9.5 inches
Fret size: Medium jumbo
Pickups: Abby Handwound '60s
Pickguard: Mint
Switch: 5-way
MSRP: £3116.40
1964 Relic Stratocaster
Model: 1960 Stratocaster
Range: Relic
Body: Ash
Colour: 3 Colour Sunburst
Neck radius: 9.5 inches
Fret size: Medium jumbo
Pickups: Custom '60s
Pickguard: Mint
Switch: 5-Way
MSRP: £2840.40
1952 Heavy Relic Telecaster
Model: 1952 Telecaster
Range: Heavy Relic
Colour: Butterscotch Blonde
Neck Radius: 9.5 inches
Fret size: Medium jumbo
Pickups: Twisted Tele / Broadcaster
Neck profile: '60s C shape
Switch: 4-way
MSRP: £2918.40
1960 Relic Stratocaster
Model: 1960 Stratocaster
Range: Relic
Body: Alder
Colour: 3 Colour Sunburst
Neck radius: 9.6 inches
Fret size: Medium jumbo
Pickguard: Mint
Pickups: Abby Handwound
Switch: 5-way
Other: Master Built
MSRP: £4435.20
1960 Master Built Heavy Relic Stratocaster
Model: 1960 Stratocaster
Range: Heavy Relic
Body: Alder
Colour: 3 Colour Sunburst
Neck Radius: 9.5 inches
Fret size: Medium Jumbo
Pickguard: Mint
Pickups: Abby Handwound
Switch: 5-way
Other: Master Built
MSRP: £4699.20
2012 Custom Deluxe Strat
Model: 2010 Custom Deluxe Strat
Range: NOS
Body: Alder
Colour: Fiesta Red
Hardware: Gold
MSRP: £2600.40
1951 Heavy Relic Nocaster
Model: 1951 Nocaster
Range: Heavy Relic
Body: Ash, AA Flame
Colour: Butterscotch Blonde
Neck Radius: 9.5 inches C profile
Fret size: Medium jumbo
Pickguard: Parchment
Pickups: Twisted Tele / Broadcaster
Switch: 4-way
Other: Master Built
MSRP: £4645.20
1952 Heavy Relic Telecaster
Model: 1952 Telecaster
Range: Heavy Relic
Body: Ash, AA Flame
Colour: White Blonde
Neck radius: 9.5 inches
Neck shape: '60s C
Fret size: Medium jumbo
Pickups: Twisted Tele / Broadcaster
Switch: 4-way
MSRP: 2918.40
2012 Custom Deluxe Tele
Model: 2010 Custom Deluxe Tele
Range: NOS
Body: Alder
Colour: 3 Colour Sunburst
Other: Top Bound White
MSRP: £2491
1963 Heavy Relic Stratocaster
Model: 1963 Stratocaster
Range: Heavy Relic
Body: Alder
Colour: Daphne Blue
Neck Radius: 9.5 inches
Fret size: Medium Jumbo
Pickups: Abby Handwound '60s
Pickguard: Mint
Switch: 5-way
MSRP: £3116.40
1955 Relic Stratocaster
Model: 1955 Stratocaster
Range: Relic
Body: Ash
Colour: Black
Neck radius: 9.5 radius
Fret size: Medium jumbo
Pickups: Fat '50s
Pickguard: Parchment
Switch: 5-way
Other: AA Flame Maple
MSRP: £2888.40
1952 Telecaster LH
Model: 1952 Telecaster LH
Range: Heavy Relic
Colour: Butterscotch Blonde
Neck Radius: 9.5 inches
Fret size: Medium Jumbo
Pickups: Twisted Tele / Broadcaster
Neck Profile: '60s C shape
Switch: 4-way
MSRP: £3361.20
1960 Heavy Relic Stratocaster
Model: 1960 Stratocaster
Range: Heavy Relic
Body: Ash
Colour: Candy Apple Red
Neck radius: 9.5 inches
Fret size: Medium jumbo
Pickups: Custom '60s
Pickguard: Mint
Switch: 5-way
MSRP: £3104.40
1960 Heavy Relic Stratocaster
Model: 1960 Stratocaster
Range: Heavy Relic
Body: Ash
Colour: Sea Foam Green
Neck Radius: 9.5 inches
Fret size: Medium jumbo
Pickups: Custom '60s
Pickguard: Mint
Switch: 5-way
MSRO: £3104.40
1960 Heavy Relic Stratocaster
Model: 1960 Stratocaster
Range: Heavy Relic
Body: Ash
Colour: Lake Placid Blue
Neck radius: 9.5 inches
Fret size: Medium jumbo
Pickups: Custom '60s
Pickguard: Mint
Switch: 5-way
MSRP: £3104.40