Fender announces the Mustang Mini

Image 1 of 2 Fender Mustang Mini

Image 2 of 2 Fender Mustang Mini



Fender has unveiled a new digital modelling practice amp, the seven watt Mustang Mini. Check out the press release below for full details.

Fender Mustang Mini press release

The go-anywhere, play-anywhere Mustang Mini amp is ultra-portable and ultra-versatile. It packs state-of-the-art Fender tone technology into a diminutive yet amazingly versatile amp with a single 6.5-inch speaker and seven watts of power.

Highly compact and lightweight (only 7.25 lbs.), the Mustang Mini is loaded with features including 24 onboard presets built from eight digital amp models and a dozen digital effects (with more available online, including artist presets) and easy computer connectivity.

Other features include headphone output, auxiliary input, USB port and included USB cable for digital recording, Fender FUSE connectivity for adding more effects and parameters, programmable control knobs including gain and treble, "tap" button for setting delay times and modulation rates, "save" button for preserving modified preset settings, built-in tuner, hinged handle that doubles as tilt-back mechanism, distinctive Mustang "carbon-tweed" cosmetics, AC adaptor (included) and battery operation (six AA batteries, not included).

RRP: £118.00

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Fender.

