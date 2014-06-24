ACOUSTIC EXPO 2014: If you consider yourself a true acoustic buff then you surely must be familiar with that staple altered tuning known as DADGAD. If the tuning is new to you then take a look at the tab (the link is below) and - once you've retuned - work on bars 1 to 4.

Notice how chord shapes that we're familiar with in standard tuning now have a totally different sound.

For more experienced players, this isn't too challenging a piece to learn but there are four distinct sections that should provide some new ideas and inspiration that you can transfer into your own playing.

Download the tab/notation for this exploring DADGAD tuning video lesson here

Will McNicol, your tutor for this lesson, has gained Associate and Licentiate performance diplomas from Trinity College London, and in 2011 was awarded a Fellowship diploma from the College. Composing is a big part of Will's musical life and he has released four albums of original material. Will's playing has won him numerous awards, most notably being Guitarist Magazine's coveted UK Acoustic Guitarist Of The Year 2011.