ESO Strap reckons it's made "the perfect bass guitar strap"

By

Contoured 'S' shape makes for more comfortable playing experience

Last year, Seattle co ESO made big claims about its "perfect guitar strap" - and now it's brought that ergonomic experience to the low-end.

The ESO bass strap features the same contoured 'S' shape to avoid pressure points and stop cutting into bassist's necks, aided by a high-density foam core.

Elsewhere, two in-seam pick pockets enable players to replace or store plectrums quickly, while reinforced stitching, hand-crafted Brazilian leather end pieces and smooth-stop adjustors round off the spec.

The ESO bass strap is available now in right- and left-handed configurations for $59.99 from ESO Strap.