ESO Strap is "the best guitar strap ever made"

Guitar straps range from cheap to ostentatious, extravagant and everything in between, but Seattle-based ESO Strap reckons it's created the ultimate strap, thanks to a number of patent-pending innovations.

Most notable of ESO Strap's tweaks is the contoured 'S' shape, which aims to reduce pressure points, while in-seam, "fluid motion" pick pockets offer instant access to your plecs.

Typical strap traits are well catered-for, too, with smooth-stop polymer length adjustors, a high-density foam core, heavyweight backing and hand-crafted Brazilian leather end pieces with reinforced stitching.

The ESO Strap is available now in right- and left-handed incarnations for $59.99 from the company's website.