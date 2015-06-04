Epiphone unveils Sheraton-II Pro & Joe Pass Emperor-II Pro guitars

Image 1 of 2 Epiphone Sheraton-II Pro Image 2 of 2 Epiphone Joe Pass Emperor-II Pro

Not content to let Gibson Memphis have all the fun, Epiphone has updated two of its own most popular archtops for 2015: the Sheraton-II Pro and Joe Pass Emperor-II Pro.

The Sheraton-II Pro adds Epiphone's new coil-splittable ProBucker humbuckers - a ProBucker-2 in the neck and hotter ProBucker-3 in the bridge - to the legendary thinline format, as well as a Graph Tech NuBone XL nut.

Elsewhere, the Sheraton-II Pro features a laminated maple construction, 60s SlimTaper C-profile neck and LockTone bridge/tailpiece setup.

The Joe Pass Emperor-II Pro offers similar upgrades, again pairing Epiphone's new ProBucker pickups - which can also be coil-split - with a Graph Tech NuBone XL nut.

Spec-wise, the Emperor-II Pro packs a laminated flame maple construction, a 60s SlimTaper C-profile neck, plus a stunning 'Vintage Scroll' trapeze tailpiece and old-school floating rosewood bridge.

Both guitars are available now for £529. Head over to Epiphone for more info.