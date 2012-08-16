Epiphone unveils Genesis Deluxe Pro
Body
We've already witnessed Epiphone revive the Nighthawk and Wilshire designs in recent years and now Gibson's affordable wing is planning to breathe new life into another guitar collector’s favourite with the Genesis Deluxe Pro.
UPDATE: Epiphone has not yet committed to worldwide distribution of this model and is calling for Genesis fans' feedback to help it to decide how to distribute the finished product. Head to the Genesis feedback page to register your interest.
Body
The original Genesis was released in 1979 and produced in Taiwan until 1981. With an MSRP of $832 (approx. £530), this latest iteration updates that design with a maple-veneered mahogany body (as opposed to the pure mahogany of the original), ProBucker pickups, coil-splitting circuitry and gold hardware.
Pickups
The new Genesis features a ProBucker 2 (neck) and ProBucker 3 (bridge). Both pickups can be coil-split. This means the circuit bypasses a coil within the humbucker and allows it to act as single-coil-style pickup, offering a wider range of tones.
Controls
As opposed to the two Volume and single Master Tone controls found on the late 70s/early 80s Genesis models, the Genesis Deluxe Pro features independent Tone and Volume knobs for each pickup. The Volume pots also have push/pull switching to activate the coil-split and there's a three-way pickup selector.
Bridge
The new Genesis utilizes gold hardware, including a LockTone Tune-o-matic bridge and stopbar tailpiece. The original 1979 range used chrome-plated parts on the Standard and Deluxe models and gold on the top-of-the-range Custom.
Headstock
The Genesis has a unique headstock design, which looks a bit like an elongated Les Paul head and features gold Grover Locking Tuners and a (once more) retro-looking Genesis logo. The neck is a slim-profile D-shape with a Rosewood fingerboard.
Finishes
There are four available finishes: (left to right) Black Cherry, Midnight Ebony, Midnight Sapphire and Vintage Sunburst, which aim to make the most of the AAA quilt maple veneer.
Case
In keeping with late 70s/early 80s roots of the Genesis Deluxe Pro, the guitar is supplied a reissued 70s hardcase, complete with orange plush lining and retro “Epiphone Genesis” logo.