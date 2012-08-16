Epiphone unveils Genesis Deluxe Pro

We've already witnessed Epiphone revive the Nighthawk and Wilshire designs in recent years and now Gibson's affordable wing is planning to breathe new life into another guitar collector’s favourite with the Genesis Deluxe Pro.

UPDATE: Epiphone has not yet committed to worldwide distribution of this model and is calling for Genesis fans' feedback to help it to decide how to distribute the finished product. Head to the Genesis feedback page to register your interest.

Body

The original Genesis was released in 1979 and produced in Taiwan until 1981. With an MSRP of $832 (approx. £530), this latest iteration updates that design with a maple-veneered mahogany body (as opposed to the pure mahogany of the original), ProBucker pickups, coil-splitting circuitry and gold hardware.