Epiphone launches Ltd. Ed. Björn Gelotte Les Paul Custom Outfit

Longtime Les Paul player, Björn Gelotte - guitarist for Swedish metallers In Flames - has collaborated with Epiphone to create his signature Les Paul Custom Outfit.

Previously teased at Musikmesse, the Björn Gelotte LP features an ebony-finished mahogany body with five-layer cream and black binding, while its neck is based on a custom '59 profile and paired with an ebony fingerboard.

Most notably, Gelotte's LP features an EMG 85 humbucker in the neck and 81 in the bridge, both finished in EMG's classy MetalWorks design.

Personal touches include an In Flames 'Jester' inlay on the front of the headstock, plus Gelotte's signature on the truss rod cover, while the guitar also includes a custom hardcase and certificate of authenticity.

The Ltd. Ed. Björn Gelotte Les Paul Custom Outfit will be available in September for £599/$1,332. Check out Epiphone for more info.