Epiphone goes for gold with Joe Bonamassa Signature Firebird-I guitar

No stranger to signature models, Joe Bonamassa has announced his latest collaboration with Epiphone: the Signature Firebird-I, available in Polymist Gold and Tobacco Sunburst finishes.

Closely modelled on Joe's own '63 Firebird, the new Firebird-I features the ProBucker FB720, a recreation of the original early-'60s Firebird pickup, plus Kluson original-style tuners.

Elsewhere, a mahogany body is paired with a nine-piece laminated mahogany/walnut neck with period-correct early-'60s rounded C profile, modelled after Joe's original. Thankfully, a dual truss rod is also onboard - see full specs below.

We A/B'd the new Epiphone with my two original '63s. The Epi's play and sound better!

"The guitar is called 'Treasure' as it's based on the '63 Firebird that was graciously gifted to me four years ago," says Joe. "We A/B'd the new Epiphone with my two original '63s. The Epi's play and sound better! Ugh... I just paid $12,000 for one!"

In that case, at $1,332 (Polymist Gold with hardcase) or $799 (Tobacco Sunburst with gigbag) from Joe Bonamassa's web shop, his Epi sounds to be a steal indeed. It's available from 15 December.