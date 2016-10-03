Epiphone goes for gold with Joe Bonamassa Signature Firebird-I guitar

No stranger to signature models, Joe Bonamassa has announced his latest collaboration with Epiphone: the Signature Firebird-I, available in Polymist Gold and Tobacco Sunburst finishes.
Closely modelled on Joe's own '63 Firebird, the new Firebird-I features the ProBucker FB720, a recreation of the original early-'60s Firebird pickup, plus Kluson original-style tuners.
Elsewhere, a mahogany body is paired with a nine-piece laminated mahogany/walnut neck with period-correct early-'60s rounded C profile, modelled after Joe's original. Thankfully, a dual truss rod is also onboard - see full specs below.
"The guitar is called 'Treasure' as it's based on the '63 Firebird that was graciously gifted to me four years ago," says Joe. "We A/B'd the new Epiphone with my two original '63s. The Epi's play and sound better! Ugh... I just paid $12,000 for one!"
In that case, at $1,332 (Polymist Gold with hardcase) or $799 (Tobacco Sunburst with gigbag) from Joe Bonamassa's web shop, his Epi sounds to be a steal indeed. It's available from 15 December.
- Neck Joint: Thru-Neck
- Neck Material: Mahogany/Walnut; 9-pc Laminated
- Body Wing Material: Mahogany
- Body Shape: Reverse Firebird
- Neck Shape Options: 1960's Rounded-C
- Truss Rod: Adjustable; Dual-Action
- Truss Rod Cover: 1-layer; Black; "Epiphone" logo in Gold
- Scale Length: 24.75"
- Fingerboard Material: Rosewood with "Dot" Inlays
- Nut: Ivory PVC
- Headstock: Original Firebird beveled
- Bridge Pickup: Epiphone ProBucker FB720
- Controls: Master Volume
- Master Tone
- Knobs: Gold "Top Hats" with metal inserts and pointers
- Fingerboard Radius: 14"
- Pickguard: (3-Layer); White/Black/White with Vintage "Firebird" logo
- Frets: 22; medium-jumbo
- Bridge/Tailpiece: Adjustable Wrap-around "Lightning Bar";
- Nut Width: 1-11/16"
- Hardware: Nickel
- Output Jack: Epiphone Heavy-Duty 1/4"
- Machine Heads: Kluson Reissue Firebird/Banjo Tuners; 12:1 ratio (14.6:1 wind rate)
- Strap Buttons: Yes
- Includes: Hand-Signed Certificate of Authenticity
- Custom Hard Case with Jb Firebird Emblem - only comes with Polymist Gold
- Custom Deluxe Gigbag with JB Firebird Emblem - Tobacco Sunburst