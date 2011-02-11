Duff McKagan confirmed for the Birmingham Guitar Show

Duff McKagan will be appearing for Rotosound strings at the Birmingham Guitar Show.

UK Guitar Shows, the organisers of the upcoming Birmingham Guitar Show, has announced that legendary founding member of Guns N' Roses, Velvet Revolver and Loaded, Duff McKagan is to attend the event between 26-27 February 2011.

Appearing in conjunction with Rotosound strings, bassist/guitarist McKagan will be conducting several signing sessions during the Birmingham Guitar Show, allowing visitors the chance to get up close and personal with one of the most popular rock icons of his generation.

Show manager Jason Hunt said, "we're thrilled to be able to welcome Duff to the show. He's been an inspiration to rock musicians for two decades, so we're very pleased to be able to give visitors the chance to meet a true legend. Duff's attendance really adds the icing on the cake of what promises to be a great weekend."

Tickets for the Birmingham Guitar Show are priced at £8.50 in advance and £10 on the door. There is no booking fee and parking at Bingley Hall is free.

