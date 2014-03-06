Dream Theater to join Iron Maiden and Metallica at Sonisphere 2014

Prog fans rejoice: Dream Theater have been announced at the top of a new list of acts set to appear at this summer's Sonisphere Festival, due to take place 4-6 July at legendary rock concert setting Knebworth House.

The prog mega stars have recently cut a swathe across Europe (check out our John Myung interview from that tour) in support of their self-titled12th studio album and will now return for the festival date this summer.

Other bands already on the line-up include headliners Iron Maiden, Metallica and The Prodigy, as well as Deftones, Alice In Chains, Limp Bizkit, Mastodon and Anthrax.

Weekend tickets for Sonisphere 2014 are on sale now priced at £170, although you can reserve a ticket with a £50 deposit until 1 April. Head to the official Sonisphere site for more information.