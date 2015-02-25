Donal Logue: the 10 records that changed my life

Years before nabbing his breakout role as Detective Harvey Bullock in the hit Fox show Gotham, and long before memorable turns in films and shows such as The Tao Of Steve, Blade, Sons Of Anarchy and Law And Order: Special Victims Unit, actor Donal Logue tried his hand at singing for a post-punk band.

“My best buddy in college was Clay Tarver, who went on to form Bullet LaVolta," Logue explains. "When he was just starting to put the band together, he said, ‘You should sing, dude.’ Let's just say that didn’t work out. I was crushed at first, because I really love music. Fortunately, I found some other things to do."

Logue did ultimately work with Bullet LaVolta – as a road manager – along with another Boston-based band, The Lemonheads, whom he was also friends with. He remembers their late '80s tours as being anything but grand: “It was a Peugeot station wagon pulling a U-Haul trailer," he says with a laugh. "Three of us would lie in the back on the car, one guy would drive and another guy sat in the passenger seat. Eventually, we had a 15-person van with a little trailer in the back. We couldn’t afford hotels, so we’d find fans’ apartments to crash at. It wasn't glamorous, but what an amazing time we had."

Logue describes his instrumental skills as "rather limited, sadly – since the age of 12, I've progressed as a guitarist less than anyone I know," but he remains a fervent music fan. "Music has informed the way I think and has enriched my life in indelible ways," he says. "Because I also own a trucking company, I've spent long periods of time driving. Sometimes it can be one record over and over; other times I'm going through tons of things. I couldn't picture going through this world without a deep love of music, and I don't think I'd want to try."

On the following pages, Logue runs down the 10 records that changed his life.