Don Broco's Simon Delaney: the 10 records that changed my life

While discussing the 10 records that changed his life, Don Broco guitarist Simon Delaney whips through an eclectic bunch of discs, from dance pop classics to noughties metal anthems.

But we shouldn’t be surprised, as Don Broco are a similarly genre-straddling bunch. After all, this is a band who this year have sandwiched a stint on the road with Aussie pop titans 5 Seconds of Summer between slots with metal megastars Bring Me The Horizon.

“We did some dates in the summer with the Bring Me guys and it went really well,” Simon tells us of the ever-so-slightly bizarre touring commitments. “It’s exciting to play for fans that are into heavier bands than us because we go out there feeling like we have something to prove.”

They clearly made an impression on the Bring Me fans, as they will be back on the road with the Yorkshire metal heroes later in the year.

“We were over the moon to be offered the UK arena tour support,” Simon enthuses. “They are an incredible live band; they throw everything at it. You see bands on the circuit who scrimp on their live show so they can take some money home. Bring Me throw everything at their live show to make sure everyone has the best time.

We pride ourselves that we can do polar opposites of the rock spectrum and not be out of place.

“It’s a huge contrast from 5 Seconds of Summer. We pride ourselves that we can do polar opposites of the rock spectrum and not be out of place. We just do what we do and hope that people dig it.”

But does switching it up from playing for pop rock fans to dedicated hard-rockers mean that the Broco boys have to change up their show?

“We discuss tailoring our show, and when we put the setlist together we’re conscious of the scenario that we’re playing, but if it is a support slot then you have a set amount of time to play your best songs,” Simon replies. “Whether they are soft songs or heavy songs, you just have to go out there and do it and people will make of it what they will.”

So there you have it, eclectic and damn proud of it… which brings us nicely on to the 10 records that changed Simon’s life.

Don Broco tour the UK in August - full dates are below.

