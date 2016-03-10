Don Broco drummer Matt Donnelly on singing and playing with personality

Did you take lessons from then on?

“I had lessons for the first year or so. I think because of the age I was at I grew tired of them a little bit. I found it frustrating.

"My teacher was an amazing drummer and he quite rightly had the emphasis on technique and all I wanted to do was play songs. I look back and regret that now.”

"Someone like Phil Collins had an incredible personality to his playing. Keith Moon was another one that I discovered early on."

Does not having that schooled background in a way free up your playing at all?

“The ideal balance is having a bit of both, that is the dream. If you had to have one or the other I’d rather have a good feel over a mathematical understanding of drumming. I’ve always admired drummers who have a personality in their playing.

"I love hearing a song and being able to tell straight away who the drummer is just from the drum part. Someone like Phil Collins had an incredible personality to his playing. Keith Moon was another one that I discovered early on who was a star in his own right through his playing.

"I try to put as much personality and care into the drum parts as possible. Because I’m self-taught, when I’m writing we rarely start with a drum part, I generally need something to bounce off. We tend to start with guitar parts and we build the drums from there.”

Your personality seems to come through on the album, Automatic.

“When you’re able to take stock after a period of writing and look back, it is nice to think that people will take your drum playing away as something extra to the songs.”

‘Nerve’ would be a good example of that. Where did the playing on the hoops on that particular track come from?

“I’m playing the hoop of the rack tom there. That was the last song we wrote for the record. I don’t know if it’s the OCD in me, I like to use every part of the kit when we’re doing an album. I love that full-circle symmetry of going all around the kit on your journey.

"‘Nerve’ was a blank slate, we just had little bits of ideas. It came from the piano loop, I just started playing some hats and grooves and it didn’t feel right, it felt like too much. I was thinking about how I could dynamically sit back and I thought I hadn’t played the hoops on the whole record so I thought I’d see how it felt. It has a different percussive quality to it and it seemed to work. You know when it feels right and it felt right.”

The title track has a real sparseness to it as well. Is that a sign of musical maturity, knowing when you can sit back?

“That song was one that when we were writing it, in earlier forms it felt dance-y. It had that consistent bass drum, that classic dance music technique. I was never going to leave it as that, that would have been far too boring.

"I started throwing in little accents and started building the dynamic into the chorus. It all seemed like the obvious thing to do once the song had the skeleton in place.”

Is that a timbale you’re playing on that song as well?

“It’s a Natal snare that I crank and take the bottom head off and it gives it a timbale kind of sound. It’s in the intro and the outro.

"That snare was just an experiment in the studio. We knew the kind of sound we were after. I tried a couple of different snares, the engineer brought in a snare and I just cranked them.

"We eventually found the right balance. I only use it in one song, but I’m sure I’ll find more uses for it as we write more songs.”

"Before Don Broco I was messing around in a band where I was the singer. When I started playing drums I didn’t want to give the singing up."

Coming back to singing and playing, how mindful do you have to be when writing that you’ve got a juggling act when playing live?

“I try to put singing to one side when I’m writing the drum parts. When Rob and I are putting the vocals together I try not to think about drums because I know that if I do I will panic. I just worry about it when I get to it [laughs]!”

You can thank mum and dad and the influence of Phil Collins and Karen Carpenter for that…

“I wasn’t aware of it as a kid but I have been able to go back on YouTube and admire clips of Phil Collins playing and singing and Karen Carpenter doing her thing. I appreciate that now with a much greater understanding of what is going on.

"Another person that was massive for me was Ben from Biffy Clyro. Biffy are one of those bands that all of our group of mates liked. I remember watching them headlining Reading a couple of years ago and just thinking, ‘Wow, they’ve done it, they’ve got to the pinnacle.’ And he’s nailed singing and drumming as well.”

When did you first start singing and drumming at the same time?

“It was right at the beginning. It was before I learnt drums, I was always singing along to songs. I sang along to a lot of Taking Back Sunday in my bedroom and that was what made me discover that I could sing in a high vocal register.

"Before Don Broco I was messing around in a band where I was the singer. When I started playing drums I didn’t want to give the singing up because I enjoyed it, so if ever there was an opportunity to sing backing vocals I would do it.

"Even if I couldn’t play drums very well I would always put my hand up to have a go at singing and drumming. I sucked at both to start with, I sucked at both equally. As time went on I sucked a little less and a little less.

"I speak to people who are drummers and would love to start singing and I don’t have any advice for them because I would imagine it is a lot harder doing it that way. If you’re already set out as a drummer then you have to re-train your body to do another thing.”

Has having that vocal background shaped your drumming style?

“Without doubt. You do sometimes have to consider the vocals and realise what is realistic for me to sing and play. Sometimes you can make so much more from a vocal if you give it a simple platform to shine from. It’s often said that when you listen to Don Henley with The Eagles there are times when he really allows the vocals to soar but not overcomplicate the accompaniment.

"I take that on board, you don’t need to be too flashy. There might be a really heartfelt vocal or lyric and it needs to be centre-stage by itself. But then you might have an instrumental section where you can go all guns-blazing with the drums. It’s important to find that balance within a song.”