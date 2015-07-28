In the studio: Don Broco

Bedford Brit-rockers Don Broco penned their debut album, 2013’s Priorities, on the road in their tour van, with guitarist Simon Delaney jamming through a practice amp that he’d wedged under his seat.

"It was a bit more calculated and a bit less scattergun in approach"

New album, Automatic, is a more considered affair, with most of the songs first finding life on an acoustic, before being quickly recorded and shared with the group.

“It resulted in hundreds and hundreds of riffs getting cut, but then one would stick,” explains Simon of the process. “It was a bit more calculated and a bit less scattergun in approach, but I think the songs got honed a lot more. Though you never know whether that’s for better or worse!”