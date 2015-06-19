Diago reveals Sprinter pedalboard

Image 1 of 3 Diago Sprinter Image 2 of 3 Diago Sprinter Image 3 of 3 Diago Sprinter

Mini pedals are rapidly increasing in popularity, and Diago is jumping on the craze with the compact Sprinter pedalboard , which houses six minis or four Boss-sized pedals.

Measuring 390x160mm, the Sprinter is machined from HDF, which keeps the weight down and rigidity up, and features six rubber pads underneath for onstage stability, while the entire top is covered in looped pedal carpet.

A nylon bag with EPE interlayer and outer pocket is included, as well as an adjustable shoulder strap and a two-metre roll of Velcro.

The Diago Sprinter will be available in the summer for £39.99. Check out JHS for more.