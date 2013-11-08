Dean Zelinsky Private Label guitars now available

PRESS RELEASE: Famous and renowned guitar builder Dean Zelinsky is returning to his roots, producing classically designed electric guitars. Zelinsky, who founded Dean Guitars in 1976, launches his Signature Models under the Dean Zelinsky Private Label (DZPL) brand.

Besides great attention to detail, such as the engraved bridge and innovative features like the Z-Glide neck (patent pending), Zelinsky takes a great interest in the way in which his instruments are built: "These guitars are 'old school' manufactured - they are made like I used to make them in my workshop in Chicago: by hand, from preparing the wood to varnishing and assembly."

Zelinsky is well known in the scene mainly for his guitars' unique finish. "Every guitar has a soul - just like the instruments from the 50s, 60s and 70s."

Dean Zelinksy Private Label Guitars are available exclusively from Musikhaus Thomann. For more information please visit www.thomann.de.