David Gilmour discusses new album Rattle That Lock

David Gilmour’s new solo album, Rattle That Lock, is the follow-up to 2006’s On An Island. Here, he gives us an insight into his songwriting and recording process, discussing changes in his technique, the importance of early demos, and the gear he used to create the album.

From the opening notes of 5 AM, the track that kicks off David Gilmour’s new album, Rattle That Lock, you know you’re in for something reflective. There’s always been something intimate and yearning about Gilmour’s remarkable guitar playing, but 5 AM conveys something much deeper; amidst the familiar longing he manages to wring out of the notes he so expertly delivers.

Read more: Anderson Guitarworks Guardian Angel

On the day we catch up, David Gilmour is a veritable fount of information

Seated in the London offices of his long-time publicist, Gilmour is fit and engaged. At the outset of our conversation, we remind him of a previous meeting at a party in the early 90s, around the time of the making of Pink Floyd’s The Division Bell, and that he’d said a total of about eight words the entire evening. “That sounds about par for the course,” Gilmour says with a wry smile.

In fact, both the keyboardist Jon Carin, who has worked with Gilmour off and on for more than 20 years, and Gilmour’s wife, the novelist Polly Samson, warned us prior to our conversation that the legendary guitarist isn’t exactly the most talkative guy.

On this occasion, however, Samson and Carin are wrong; on the day we catch up to discuss Rattle That Lock, his collaborative process and, of course, his inimitable guitar technique, David Gilmour is a veritable fount of information…

It’s been nine years since Gilmour’s last solo album, 2006’s majestic On An Island. It was followed by a lengthy tour, which included sold-out shows across continents and yielded a couple of live CD/DVD packages. But, as far as any further original material is concerned - nothing.

It seemed like radio silence was the order of the day in the Gilmour camp, only broken by the surprise announcement that a final Pink Floyd album, The Endless River, was to be released as a sort of memorial for Rick Wright who sadly passed away from cancer in 2008.

The album is mainly reclaimed from the vaults, and Gilmour acknowledged that it was an epitaph for Floyd, too, as he insisted that the band was finally done and that he was now focusing on his solo career.

Don't Miss

In pictures: David Gilmour's guitars, amps and effects

How to play guitar like... David Gilmour

Bend it like David Gilmour