Dave Grohl rocks Saturday Night Live double-time

If you watched Saturday Night Live this weekend, you weren't seeing double. Yes, that was Dave Grohl appearing with his 'supergroup' Them Crooked Vultures. But he also made quite a splash with a different kind of outfit.

Grohl took part in a skit in which he and host Ashton Kutcher, along with SNL's Fred Armisen and Bill Hader, portrayed the fictional hardcore band Crisis Of Conformity, reunited after 25 years to play Armisen's daughter's wedding.

The song they chose to play? That oldie but goodie, Fist Fight In The Parking Lot. Check it out below:

But Grohl wasn't done rocking, as he again sat behind the drums while his other band, Them Crooked Vultures, threw down with New Fang (below) and Mind Eraser.

All of which begs the question: Is there anything Grohl can't do? We're starting to think not.