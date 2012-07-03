Danelectro re-reissues Hodad guitar and bass models
Danelectro Hodad guitar (Blue Metallic)
Danelectro has announced that it is reviving its Hodad name and body shape with a revamped series of guitars and basses. Click through the gallery to learn more about the new range.
Danelectro Hodad guitar (Black)
Available immediately, all of the new Hodads, both guitars and basses, have an MSRP of £429.
Danelectro Hodad guitar (Red Metallic)
Unlike the late '90s Hodads, the new versions are a little more restrained, eschewing the sparkly paint jobs and Bigsby-style vibratos in favour of slightly plainer Black, Blue Metallic and Red Metallic colour options and hardtail bridges.
Pickups
The guitar models feature two pairs of lipstick pickups, wired in series and with a coil-split option available via a push-pull pot.
Controls
Other controls include a three-way pickup selector and two volume and tone knobs, which some players might prefer to the concentric (stacked) style found on other models, such as the Danelectro '56 Single Cutaway.
Body and neck
As with all modern Danelectros, the bodies are all technically semi-solid, based around a frame that’s capped with masonite (hardboard to the UK-dwellers), and complemented with a C-shaped neck and rosewood fretboard.
Headstock
The Danelectro Coke bottle-style head also differs from the Mosrite-approximation found on the 1998-99 Hodads.
Danelectro Hodad bass (Blue Metallic)
The bass models are similar to the guitars in most aspects, but feature just two single-coil lipstick pickups instead of the paired humbucker-style setup of the guitar models.
Danelectro Hodad bass (Black)
Another difference is that the bass necks have 24 frets, rather than the 21-fret boards sported by the guitars.