Cypress Hill's Sen Dog: the 10 records that changed my life

Back in 1993, Cypress Hill exploded into the mainstream with the game-changing Black Sunday album.

Propelled by smash single Insane In The Brain, the record followed up the waves made by the band’s 1991 debut with a full on tsunami of success, shifting north of 260,000 copies in its first week alone.

So, it’s little wonder that both albums come up when we ask Cypress Hill co-founder Senen ‘Sen Dog’ Reyes to name the 10 records that changed his life.

A bonafide life changing moment came for Sen when his family moved from Cuba to South Gate, California in the early '70s. Before long Sen had met a friend that would go on to be a musical collaborator: Louis ‘B-Real’ Freese.

This business can rip families and friends apart. Here we are, 25 years on we’re still brothers - I am very proud of that

“Growing up, me and B always were hanging around together,” he says.

“You wouldn’t see one of us without the other. We would finish each other’s sentences. In the early Cypress Hill days, B was more advanced in his style - he figured it out sooner than I did. But our styles just blended together as naturally as our friendship did. Our sound was born out of our friendship.”

And so it is with great pride that as Sen today looks back on 25 years of Cypress Hill, he can do so knowing that their friendship remains intact.

“This business can rip families and friends apart. Here we are, 25 years on we’re still brothers - I am very proud of that. A lot of great bands and artists have come and gone in that time.

“We were told coming up that we were crazy and we would never make it. We went about proving people wrong and proving ourselves right. We paid our dues - we went hungry on tour so that we could make it.”

They may be a quarter of a century in but there is still plenty of gas left in the Cypress Hill tank. Sen tells us that a new album is currently being mixed and mastered and a tour will follow later in the year.

Before that, though, B-Real is out on the road alongside Tom Morello and co with the Prophets Of Rage. Given the strong brotherhood that exists within Cypress Hill, we shouldn’t be surprised that Sen has nothing but support for his bandmate’s extra-curricular activities.

“We’ve got some tour dates and plans after the Prophets Of Rage tour. We totally support B-Real in that, that’s what this band does: we support each other.”

And now here come the 10 records that changed Sen Dog’s life.