Counting Crows' Adam Duritz: 10 records that changed my life

“Music is one of those things where it either registers with you or it doesn't. There's no way to know what's gonna resonate with anyone else. Do I know what makes a great record? No. Does anybody? It's like all art: you either like it or you don't. I make music that's meaningful to me, because that's the only thing I can do.”

"Everywhere we went, I wandered into used record stores looking for these records. I found everything on that list in England”

You'll rarely hear anyone talk about music the way Adam Duritz does. We've been on the phone with him for nearly an hour and we're feeling a little... fatigued. Adam does that to you. In a good way. Rattling off release dates, b-sides, personality traits of band members, and the 'story behind the song' for a whole bunch of albums that have changed his life, he's thoroughly jazzed to talk music. And boy is it beautiful to listen to.

Musical brainiac

The Counting Crows frontman has a seemingly limitless knowledge of the sounds he loves; like part of his brain is permanently jacked into Wikipedia or Rock's Backpages. Funk, rap, rock 'n' roll, blues, country, folk... It's all in there, a melting pot of lyrics, melodies and moments that shaped him into the critically acclaimed artist he is today. So it should come as no surprise to learn that as well as discussing individual records, Adam's chosen to talk about “groups of records” too. So yeah, there's a fair few in this feature, and some of them were hard wins for him...

“Now when you hear a record you can buy it online for the most part,” says Adam. “When I was a kid I'd read about records but I couldn't always find them because vinyl often went out of print. As a child I kept this list of about 20 records that I wanted but couldn't find. I kept the list until I was about 18, when my parents took me, my grandmother and my sister on a trip to England. Everywhere we went, I wandered into used record stores looking for these records. I found everything on that list in England.”

Ready to read about Adam's life-changing records? It all begins with the King of Pop...

