More

COMPETITION: Win an Eagletone South State C50 electric guitar

By

MusicRadar teams up with Woodbrass.com for a giveaway

MusicRadar has teamed up with online instrument retailer Woodbrass.com to give away an Eagletone South State C50 electric guitar.

The C50 was recently reviewed by Total Guitar, who praised its raw, workhorse quality, describing it as "built with care, and to last." Read the full, four-star review.

The competition

To be in with a chance of winning an Eagletone South State C50 simply answer the following question:

The Eagletone South State C50 is what type of guitar?

  • Hollowbody
  • Solidbody
  • Semi-hollow

Enter here

Closing date Friday 7 September