Competition: Win a signed PRS Tremonti SE electric guitar

In celebration of Alter Bridge's Blackbird being voted the greatest guitar solo of all time in Guitarist magazine's recent poll, Headline Music - the UK distributor for Paul Reed Smith Guitars - is giving away a PRS Tremonti SE signed by Mark Tremonti himself.

Throughout May 2011, four questions related to the PRS SE range will be posted on the Headline Music website. Entrants will need to collect their answers and submit their entries by email. Click here to find out what the first question is.

Read more: PRS SE Tremonti Standard 2018

To be the first to find out when questions have been posted, follow Headline Music on Twitter or Facebook. The competition is open to UK residents only.