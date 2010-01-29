Competition: Win a signed Joe Satriani Live In Paris: I Just Wanna Rock DVD/CD

Joe Satriani is set to release Live In Paris: I Just Wanna Rock, a DVD and a companion 2-CD set on 2 February, and MusicRadar has snagged five collections - that's both the DVD and the CDs - personally signed by Satch himself, for five lucky winners of our contest.

Filmed at the Grand Rex Theater in Paris, France on 27 May 2008, Live In Paris: I Just Wanna Rock is as stunning visually as it is musically (we've seen it, so we can tell you it's got the goods!).

Performing with longtime cohorts Stu Hamm on bass, Jeff Campitelli on drums and Galen Henson on rhythm guitar, Satriani blazes through an impeccable 22-song set that mixes classics like Satch Boogie, Ice 9 and Flying In A Blue Dream along with recent hits such as Super Colossal and I Just Wanna Rock.

Oh, and did we mention that Joe Satriani autographed each and every package? Just thought we'd throw that in again.

Check out this short video interview in which Satriani discusses the live DVD.

How to enter

To have a crack at winning you'll need to head over to MusicRadar's Facebook page, become a fan, then write your answer to the following question on the wall.

Q: What was the name of Joe Satriani's second album?

A. Jogging With The Green Lantern

B. Surfing With The Alien

C. Homework With The Swamp Thing

We'll select five winners in the coming weeks. Good luck!

For terms and conditions, see here

