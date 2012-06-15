Classic rock launches the blues magazine

More

Jack White, Joe Bonamassa and Walter Trout interviewed

Buddy Guy is the cover star of issue one of The Blues
A new magazine focussing exclusively on blues and blues rock music has been launched by the team behind Classic Rock magazine. A mix of old and new; cult and mainstream, it celebrates 75 years of great blues music.

Here's what's inside the first issue:

- A newly-written journey through the life of Buddy Guy by Charles Shaar Murray

- Joe Bonamassa talks through his new album, Driving Towards The Daylight

- Jack White discusses his "accidental" solo record, Blunderbuss

- The former Dr Feelgood legend Wilko Johnson in full flow on his blues roots, his glory days - and his new biography Looking Back At Me

- Some extraordinary reflections in words and pictures on the life of the late Etta James

- Walter Trout opens up on his past and talks about his excellent new album, Blues For The Modern Daze

- An introduction to new blues rock'n'soul supergroup Royal Southern Brotherhood

- An in-depth guide to the 20 greatest British Blues albums released between 1960 and 1966

- A definitive Buyer's Guide to the Godfather of Chicago Blues, Muddy Waters

- A free 15 track CD featuring the cream of modern blues: Joe Bonamassa, Walter Trout, Royal Southern Brotherhood - and more…

- The most comprehensive blues reviews section anywhere in the world…and a soul food recipe to prepare and eat whilst you're reading - yes, really!!

If you like the blues, you'll love The Blues magazine, available in all good newsagents. Alternatively, head here to order online through MyFavouriteMagazines.

Buy a copy of Classic Rock presents: The Blues magazine

