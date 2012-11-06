Christmas gift pack available with PRS Dave Navarro SE

If you're thinking of picking up a PRS Dave Navarro SE, now's the time to do it - distributor Headline Music is throwing in a gift pack worth £70 with every purchase of the signature axe until 31 December 2012.

The pack includes a PRS Professional guitar cable and a PRS t-shirt. All you need to do to claim your pack (once you've snapped up a Navarro SE of course) is head over to Headline Music's official website, download a claim form and return it to Headline along with your receipt.

The PRS Dave Navarro SE features a mahogany back, beveled maple top, maple neck, rosewood fingerboard and PRS-designed tremelo, as well as a white finish and gold hardware.

For more information on the offer visit Headline Music, and for more details on the PRS Dave Navarro SE visit the official PRS website.