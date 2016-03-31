Charlie Sexton talks life, tone and being on the road with Bob Dylan

As we prepare to chat, Sexton pulls a well-worn Collings SoCo from the gigbag, with ‘Doghair’ back and neck finish and solid black-finished spruce top. It’s as good a place to start as any: presumably that’s among the tour instruments?

“Oh yeah, for over 50 per cent of the show. It’s a real tank,” he says, offering it for closer inspection. “More and more, this guitar is becoming Old Faithful because of the material we’re doing; the chord count is pretty big.”

If something sounds unique - it sounds like ‘a thing’ - that’s what really draws me to it

The chord count to which he’s referring is courtesy of Bob Dylan’s 2015 Sinatra/Nelson Riddle-inspired Shadows In The Night release.

“Yeah, on the recording of that material with Bob, about halfway through it I was having problems with tuning on this old Les Paul I was using. So I said, ‘Give me the Collings!’ It’s just totally reliable. I never touch this guitar, tuning-wise, the whole show, and it plays great up and down the neck.”

And the others, what else is out on tour? “There’s this early Burst Brothers ’58/’59 [Gibson Les Paul] reissue,” he continues.

“We went through about eight and this one was really like, ‘Whoa’. So that’s in the mix, and there’s also a ’54, Alnico, black [Les Paul] Custom. And that does a thing; that got used on records before the Collings was around. I mean, a ’54 Les Paul with an Alnico pickup - yep!

“There’s also a Strat with old Chandler lipstick pickups, which is the twin of the guitar I used in the Arc Angels [Sexton’s band with former Double Trouble rhythm section Tommy Shannon and Chris Layton, and also guitarist and vocalist Doyle Bramhall II].

“Part of the deal with me is that if something sounds unique - it sounds like ‘a thing’ - that’s what really draws me to it,” he expands. “A Strat, a Tele and all those bits, you know what that is, right? I also play [James] Trussart’s guitars. Largely based on the Tele mostly, but it doesn’t sound like it looks - it’s metal, so you think it’s going to be all tinny, but it’s actually super fat. The point being, everything has its purpose.”