Catalinbread founder Nicholas Harris dies aged 37

Nicholas Harris, founder of Portland, Oregon-based effects pedal company Catalinbread, has died aged 37.

The news was originally shared on Catalinbread's social media accounts, with the cause of death confirmed by a report from Oregon Live, which states that a tree fell on Harris's car, likely due to strong winds.

Harris founded Catalinbread in 2003, and the company is well known for its stellar line-up of pedals, including the Dirty Little Secret overdrive and Echorec delay.

Catalinbread posted the following tribute on its Instagram account: "Our Fearless Leader. We are still in shock of how much our lives have changed now that you are no longer with us."

Our thoughts go out to Nicholas's family, friends and colleagues in this difficult time.