GUITARS AND AMPS EXPO 2014: The Cassidy Bluesville Series sets out to provide a range of very affordable guitars based on classic designs from the 1950s.

It has been designed with the beginner / intermediate player in mind, yet offers a surprising level of quality at this price point to tempt gigging guitarists.

We are confident that the models within the Cassidy Bluesville Series fully achieve our primary mission of "making quality affordable".

The video above includes a primary feature of the Bluesville Series, the BV511, but the series also includes a number of other models. While specifications of the full range are available on the Cassidy website, here is a technical summary of the BV511…

Body: three-piece solid basswood body in black with quilted maple top and centre rosewood strip finished in three-tone tobacco sunburst with cream binding

Neck: bolt-on maple in vintage honey gloss finish

Fretboard: maple with dot inlays

Binding: cream to top of body

Frets: 22

Tuners: die cast in chrome

Nut: ABS white

Bridge: vintage style in chrome

Pickups: S+S pickup configuration with white scratchplate

Controls: three-way switch, one volume, two tone controls

