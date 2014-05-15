More

Cassidy Axeman Series

Affordable S-style guitars

Cassidy Axeman Series 1

Cassidy Axeman Series 2

Cassidy Axeman Series 3

GUITARS AND AMPS EXPO 2014: The Cassidy Axeman Series features a wide range of S-style guitars.

It falls within a price range that is accessible to most guitarists, while offering a level of quality that will meet the expectations of the gigging guitarist. This series fully achieves our primary mission of "making quality affordable".

The accompanying video includes a primary feature of the Axeman series, the AX701, but the range also includes a number of other models. While full specifications for the series are available on the Cassidy website, here is a technical summary of the AX701…

  • Body: two-piece solid basswood, quilted maple top, high gloss translucent green finish
  • Neck: five-piece maple / sapele through-body
  • Fretboard: Indian rosewood with abalone dart inlays and optional pearl / abalone Tree Of Knowledge inlay
  • Binding: pearloid abalone to body, fretboard and headstock, real abalone shell inlay to headstock
  • Frets: 24
  • Tuners: Korean die cast gold
  • Nut: locking gold
  • Bridge : Korean Licensed by Floyd Rose Tremelo system in Gold
  • Pickups: HH configuration with Wilkinson MWHB ceramic open coil humbuckers. Neck 7.2k / 3.8H. Bridge 16k / 9.6H
  • Controls : three-way switch plus single volume and tone controls in gold finish

