Image 1 of 3
Cassidy Axeman Series 1
Image 2 of 3
Cassidy Axeman Series 2
Image 3 of 3
Cassidy Axeman Series 3
GUITARS AND AMPS EXPO 2014: The Cassidy Axeman Series features a wide range of S-style guitars.
It falls within a price range that is accessible to most guitarists, while offering a level of quality that will meet the expectations of the gigging guitarist. This series fully achieves our primary mission of "making quality affordable".
The accompanying video includes a primary feature of the Axeman series, the AX701, but the range also includes a number of other models. While full specifications for the series are available on the Cassidy website, here is a technical summary of the AX701…
- Body: two-piece solid basswood, quilted maple top, high gloss translucent green finish
- Neck: five-piece maple / sapele through-body
- Fretboard: Indian rosewood with abalone dart inlays and optional pearl / abalone Tree Of Knowledge inlay
- Binding: pearloid abalone to body, fretboard and headstock, real abalone shell inlay to headstock
- Frets: 24
- Tuners: Korean die cast gold
- Nut: locking gold
- Bridge : Korean Licensed by Floyd Rose Tremelo system in Gold
- Pickups: HH configuration with Wilkinson MWHB ceramic open coil humbuckers. Neck 7.2k / 3.8H. Bridge 16k / 9.6H
- Controls : three-way switch plus single volume and tone controls in gold finish