Can you guess Fender's 3 most popular guitar finishes?

Surf Green, Candy Apple Red, Lake Placid Blue… We all have our favourite Fender finishes, but the legendary American guitar co has just let slip its biggest-selling colours of recent years.

The news was delivered via an email mailout, but we thought it best to let you in on the info to stir up a little debate.

So, without further ado, the most popular finishes are…

1. Sunburst

Pictured: Fender American Elite Telecaster

2. White-on-white



Pictured: Fender Jimi Hendrix Stratocaster

3. All-black



Pictured: Fender Ltd Ed American Vintage '70s Hardtail Stratocaster

There you have it. At first glance, this makes us appear a very conservative bunch - we don't even want different-coloured scratchplates on our white and black models.

But, of course, this could be a self-fulfilling prophecy: is it simply the case that Fender makes more of these guitars than any others, and therefore sell more?

Or do we consciously avoid 'statement' finishes to stick with tried-and-tested, all-purpose looks? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.