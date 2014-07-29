Buy their sound: Jeff Beck

Jeff Beck has long been one of the pantheon of greats, yet he remains an enigma. Here we look at two rigs that will give you the base for Beck’s legendary tone: one on a budget and one that will require significant saving power.

Beck has used Fender Esquires, a 1956 Gretsch 6128 Duo Jet, Les Pauls; he even used a Jackson Soloist on 1985’s Flash. Yet, he’s always been synonymous with Strats, favouring his white ’93 Custom Shop above all else.

You’ll find Marshall and Fender amps in his backline, too. But remember: the gear is just a fraction of the story. The rest is in his head and hands, just out of reach for we mere mortals.

