Buy their sound: Jeff Beck
Introduction
Jeff Beck has long been one of the pantheon of greats, yet he remains an enigma. Here we look at two rigs that will give you the base for Beck’s legendary tone: one on a budget and one that will require significant saving power.
Beck has used Fender Esquires, a 1956 Gretsch 6128 Duo Jet, Les Pauls; he even used a Jackson Soloist on 1985’s Flash. Yet, he’s always been synonymous with Strats, favouring his white ’93 Custom Shop above all else.
You’ll find Marshall and Fender amps in his backline, too. But remember: the gear is just a fraction of the story. The rest is in his head and hands, just out of reach for we mere mortals.
Of course, you should really do it the hard way, so also check out How to play like Jeff Beck.
Squier Deluxe Hot-Rails Strat
BUDGET: A versatile electric with a vintage feel and plenty of attitude from its Duncan Designed pickups.
Fender Mustang II V2
BUDGET: With heaps of onboard modelling software, the Mustang’s a versatile choice.
Electro-Harmonix Soul Food Boost/Overdrive
BUDGET: This is a great approximation of Jeff’s Klon Centaur, at barely a 10th of the price.
Dunlop GCB95F Cry Baby Classic
BUDGET: This Cry Baby wah has a similar sweep and harmonic response to the very first Cry Babys.
Johnson's Baby Powder
BUDGET: Jeff always has a bottle on stage to stop his hands from gumming up.
Total spend on budget rig: £585/$677*
*(approx. based on web prices)
Fender Jeff Beck Stratocaster
BLOWOUT: Jeff’s signature Strat has a fat C-shaped neck, is wired with dual-coil ceramic Noiseless pickups, and sounds incredible.
Fender Blues Deluxe Reissue
BLOWOUT: It lacks a little gain, but articulates the Strat’s tone perfectly, has reverb, and all-valve Fender soul.
Fulltone Clyde Deluxe
BLOWOUT: This flexible wah features three modes, plus a 60s-style inductor for authentic vintage tones.
MXR Carbon Copy M169 Delay
BLOWOUT: Jeff has been known to use both the M169 and a Way Huge Aqua-Puss - we’d go for the MXR.
Wampler Euphoria Overdrive
BLOWOUT: A truly gorgeous transparent overdrive that can even be used as a volume/treble boost.
Total spend on blowout rig: £2,728.99/ $3650.50*
*(approx. based on web prices).