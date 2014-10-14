Butch Walker's top 5 tips for producers

For his upcoming album, Afraid Of Ghosts (due out February 3), singer-songwriter and musician Butch Walker, who self-produced his previous six studio efforts – that is, when he's not helming hits for the likes of Pink, Fall Out Boy, Avril Lavigne, Taylor Swift, Weezer and Panic At The Disco, among others – decided to hand over the production chores to another multi-hyphenate rocker: Ryan Adams.

“Ryan and I have threatened to work on each other's stuff for a while," Walker says. "I was going to produce his latest record he did last year, but then my father died and I went down the rabbit hole for a bit. We reconnected this year at my hotel in NYC. He said that he wanted to hear my new stuff, so we went up to my room, and I played him a bunch of songs on acoustic guitar. On the plane ride back to LA, I texted him and said I wanted him to do my record – he politely agreed. He has always been one of my favorite singer-songwriters.”

Walker and Adams are currently on tour together – their US run of dates winds up in Cartersville, Georgia, on November 29. During a recent break on the road, Walker chatted with MusicRadar about their work together on Afraid Of Ghosts (the album features appearances by Bob Mould and Johnny Depp), and he also offered his own top five tips for producers.

Being that you're a more than capable guy in the studio, why did you want somebody else to produce you, especially since you've done all your other records yourself?

“I didn't enjoy producing my own records anymore, honestly. It just gets to the point where you get too comfortable with yourself – playing, recording techniques – and then you just burn out on the art of recording. I felt like I had a great year in writing songs, due to the loss of my father a year ago, and I really wanted to be inspired to go in and record them."

Was there anything particularly notable that Ryan said he wanted to do differently than what you’ve done on your self-produced solo albums? Any one thing you can point to that he did that made you go, “Now, I wish I had thought of that… ”?

“We had some funny texts and phone conversations about this. He was really insistent on using his engineer, players, studio and equipment, which I was more than happy to do. He didn't want me in my comfort zone at all, which I also loved. I would play him songs, and he would make me sing them immediately in much lower keys so that I was singing in a range and volume that isn't heard on my records in the past.

“He liked how I sounded in my hotel room, when I was singing the songs under my breath a bit, so as to not piss off the neighbors. I think I just got so used to screaming everything and pushing the vocal limit on all of my records in the past, so it was hard for me to lay back and sing like I do when I serenade my son or sing around a fire. It really helped, and I ended up loving the common thread throughout the record of this approach. Oh, we also listened to a lot of Danzig before we would tackle a tune. Try it – it really works.”

You said that “sometimes a fight is what you need,” but were there any times when Butch Walker the artist had a hard time letting go of Butch Walker the producer?

“Oh, fuck yeah. I mean, as an artist, I have never been wrong in my mind when it comes to my own stuff, so it is hard when you meet yourself in the mirror, and in that mirror is Ryan yelling at me to stop doing this and stop doing that. There were a couple of times when I wanted to punch him, and I think he even knew it. But it was because we both have a lot of pride, and he has zero filter.

“I would play him a song about my father, and it would be super personal to me, and he would say, ‘Yeah we're not doing that one… ’ And I would say, ‘What the fuck did you say to me?’ But then I would hear him out on his argument as to why it didn't work on this record as a ‘body of work.’ and I would go, ‘Yeah… I guess you're right.’ It was a good lesson. He was really listening and really being present and protective of this record as a whole.

“I remember when he said, ‘We need to record song six on the album today.’ I thought to myself, "Who in the hell already has the order of this record figured out before it is even recorded?’ But he was right. Fuck. I hate when someone else is right.”

I love your new song Chrissie Hynde. Has she heard it yet, and if so, what was her reaction?

“Thank you so much. And yes, the first thing I did was send it to Chrissie. She told me she really dug it, and that's all I can ask for. I’m obviously a huge Pretenders fan, and she is one of my musical heroes since I was a wee lad. We’ve actually talked a bunch since then, and we’re gonna get in the studio together in a couple months and bang around. Life is crazy.”

On the following pages, Walker runs down his top five tips for producers.