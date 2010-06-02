Buddy Blaze unveils 'steampunk' Generator electric guitar

PRESS RELEASE: Buddy Blaze Fine Stringed Instruments has teamed up with Scott Patton to unveil its new signature model, the Generator. The guitar will be unveiled to a national audience on ABC's Good Morning America as part of their Summer Concert Series (28 May 2010).

The new Buddy Blaze Generator features a custom graphic designed by renowned graphic designer, Stephen Jensen. The Steam Punk Generator artwork was created to specifically compliment Sugarland's The Incredible Machine tour. The guitar will be part of the handmade ALII Series with plans for a second model to be added to their value priced production line in the near future.

Specifications:

Custom Graphic Designed by Renowned Artist Stephen Jensen

Alder Body

Mahogany Set Neck with Ebony Fingerboard

Custom Inlay

24 5/8" Scale Length

24 Fret Two Octave Neck

Jumbo Frets

Dual Action / Stainless Steel Truss Rod

Deluxe Buddy Blaze Hard Shell Case Included

Handmade, Signed And Dated By Buddy Blaze in Kailua Kona, Hawaii USA

Scott Patton is the Band Director and Lead Guitarist for the dynamic super duo, Sugarland. The band is currently out on the road preparing for their new release scheduled in October, entitled The Incredible Machine.

Starting price with the Steam Punk Generator Graphics: MSRP $3949 USD, Street $3099 USD.

