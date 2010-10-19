Bruce Springsteen's The Promise: The Darkness On The Edge Of Town Story due this November

The Promise, an album of previously unreleased Bruce Springsteen recordings, will be released along with an expanded deluxe reissue of The Boss's seminal Darkness On The Edge Of Town on 16 November.

The Promise itself is a two-disc album of tracks which were recorded as part of the Darkness On The Edge Of Town Sessions, yet have remained unreleased until now. As well as being available as a stand-alone release, The Promise will be available as part of a six-disc reissue box set entitled The Promise: The Darkness On The Edge Of Town Story.

The six-disc version also includes a remastered edition of the original album, along with three DVDs containing a making-of documentary and live footage. The package also comes with essays, unseen photography and various scribblings detailing the making of the album.

The Promise: The Darkness On The Edge Of Town Story tracklist (discs two and three available separately as The Promise):

Disc 1

Badlands Adam Raised A Cain Something In The Night Candy s Room Racing In The Street The Promised Land Factory Streets Of Fire Prove It All Night Darkness On The Edge Of Town

Disc 2

Racing In The Street ('78) Gotta Get That Feeling Outside Looking In Someday (We'll Be Together) One Way Street Because The Night Wrong Side Of The Street The Brokenhearted Rendezvous Candy's Boy

Disc 3

Save My Love Ain't Good Enough For You Fire Spanish Eyes It's A Shame Come On (Let's Go Tonight) Talk To Me The Little Things (My Baby Does) Breakaway The Promise City Of Nigh

DVD 1

The Promise: The Making of "Darkness on the Edge of Town"

DVD 2:

Darkness on the Edge of Town (Paramount Theatre, Asbury Park, NJ, 2009)

Badlands Adam Raised A Cain Something In The Night Candy's Room Racing In The Street The Promised Land Factory Streets Of Fire Prove It All Night Darkness On The Edge Of Town

Thrill Hill Vault (1976-1978) Save My Love (Holmdel, NJ 76) Candy's Boy (Holmdel, NJ 76) Something In The Night (Red Bank, NJ 76) Don't Look Back (NYC 78) Ain't Good Enough For You (NYC 78) The Promise (NYC 78) Candy's Room Demo (NYC 78) Badlands (Phoenix 78) The Promised Land (Phoenix 78) Prove It All Night (Phoenix 78) Born To Run (Phoenix 78) Rosalita (Come Out Tonight) (Phoenix 78)

DVD 3

Houston '78 Bootleg: House Cut Badlands Streets Of Fire It's Hard To Be A Saint In The City Darkness On The Edge Of Town Spirit In The Night Independence Day The Promised Land Prove It All Night Racing In The Street Thunder Road Jungleland The Ties That Bind Santa Claus Is Coming To Town The Fever Fire Candy's Room Because The Night Point Blank She's The One Backstreets Rosalita (Come Out Tonight) Born To Run Detroit Medley Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out You Can't Sit Down Quarter To Three

MusicRadar have been lucky enough to get our hands on a copy, and we're sure you don't need us to tell you how much of a treat this is for fans of The Boss. We'll be bringing you a full track-by-track review of all the new material early next week. So keep it locked right here!