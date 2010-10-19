More

Bruce Springsteen's The Promise: The Darkness On The Edge Of Town Story due this November

New 2010 album and reissue box set tracklist and release date - review coming soon!

Two-discs of rare Boss cuts.

The Promise, an album of previously unreleased Bruce Springsteen recordings, will be released along with an expanded deluxe reissue of The Boss's seminal Darkness On The Edge Of Town on 16 November.

The Promise itself is a two-disc album of tracks which were recorded as part of the Darkness On The Edge Of Town Sessions, yet have remained unreleased until now. As well as being available as a stand-alone release, The Promise will be available as part of a six-disc reissue box set entitled The Promise: The Darkness On The Edge Of Town Story.

The six-disc version also includes a remastered edition of the original album, along with three DVDs containing a making-of documentary and live footage. The package also comes with essays, unseen photography and various scribblings detailing the making of the album.

The Promise: The Darkness On The Edge Of Town Story tracklist (discs two and three available separately as The Promise):

Disc 1

  1. Badlands
  2. Adam Raised A Cain
  3. Something In The Night
  4. Candy s Room
  5. Racing In The Street
  6. The Promised Land
  7. Factory
  8. Streets Of Fire
  9. Prove It All Night
  10. Darkness On The Edge Of Town

Disc 2

  1. Racing In The Street ('78)
  2. Gotta Get That Feeling
  3. Outside Looking In
  4. Someday (We'll Be Together)
  5. One Way Street
  6. Because The Night
  7. Wrong Side Of The Street
  8. The Brokenhearted
  9. Rendezvous
  10. Candy's Boy

Disc 3

  1. Save My Love
  2. Ain't Good Enough For You
  3. Fire
  4. Spanish Eyes
  5. It's A Shame
  6. Come On (Let's Go Tonight)
  7. Talk To Me
  8. The Little Things (My Baby Does)
  9. Breakaway
  10. The Promise
  11. City Of Nigh

DVD 1

The Promise: The Making of "Darkness on the Edge of Town"

DVD 2:

Darkness on the Edge of Town (Paramount Theatre, Asbury Park, NJ, 2009)

  1. Badlands
  2. Adam Raised A Cain
  3. Something In The Night
  4. Candy's Room
  5. Racing In The Street
  6. The Promised Land
  7. Factory
  8. Streets Of Fire
  9. Prove It All Night
  10. Darkness On The Edge Of Town
  1. Thrill Hill Vault (1976-1978)
  2. Save My Love (Holmdel, NJ 76)
  3. Candy's Boy (Holmdel, NJ 76)
  4. Something In The Night (Red Bank, NJ 76)
  5. Don't Look Back (NYC 78)
  6. Ain't Good Enough For You (NYC 78)
  7. The Promise (NYC 78)
  8. Candy's Room Demo (NYC 78)
  9. Badlands (Phoenix 78)
  10. The Promised Land (Phoenix 78)
  11. Prove It All Night (Phoenix 78)
  12. Born To Run (Phoenix 78)
  13. Rosalita (Come Out Tonight) (Phoenix 78)

DVD 3

  1. Houston '78 Bootleg: House Cut
  2. Badlands
  3. Streets Of Fire
  4. It's Hard To Be A Saint In The City
  5. Darkness On The Edge Of Town
  6. Spirit In The Night
  7. Independence Day
  8. The Promised Land
  9. Prove It All Night
  10. Racing In The Street
  11. Thunder Road
  12. Jungleland
  13. The Ties That Bind
  14. Santa Claus Is Coming To Town
  15. The Fever
  16. Fire
  17. Candy's Room
  18. Because The Night
  19. Point Blank
  20. She's The One
  21. Backstreets
  22. Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)
  23. Born To Run
  24. Detroit Medley
  25. Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out
  26. You Can't Sit Down
  27. Quarter To Three

MusicRadar have been lucky enough to get our hands on a copy, and we're sure you don't need us to tell you how much of a treat this is for fans of The Boss. We'll be bringing you a full track-by-track review of all the new material early next week. So keep it locked right here!