Bruce Foxton's top 5 tips for bassists

In May, ex-Jam bassist Bruce Foxton released his third solo album, Smash The Clock, which duly debuted at number 31 on the UK album charts, the legendary four-stringer’s first foray into the Top 40 since his days with the Paul Weller-led mod-rockers.

The long-player is a more-than-worthy follow-up to 2012’s Back In The Room, with the core of Foxton’s From The Jam touring outfit again involved in the studio and lead vocalist/guitarist Russell Hastings sharing writing duties.

Smash The Clock, which was recorded at Paul Weller’s Black Barn studios in Surrey, also features some killer harp-blowing courtesy of Paul Jones, a few suitably gnarly guitar lines from the inimitable Wilko Johnson and a smattering of piano and six-string overdubs from the Modfather himself.

Paul really just gets into it. He gave it 100 per cent and came up with some great ideas

“It was really an amazing honour to have those guys on the album,” enthuses Foxton. “Obviously, one of The Jam’s influences was Dr Feelgood, and Wilko came in and put down his trademark guitar on a couple of tracks and Paul Jones came in and did the same with his harmonica. It was just amazing sitting in the studio with those guys. It was excellent.

“Then, Paul [Weller] kindly came in and played on a couple of tracks. He put some nice piano on one of the songs and some backwards guitar on another. It was lovely just to hang out with him for a little bit and have a cup of coffee, a chat and a bit of a catch-up.

“Paul really just gets into it. He gave it 100 per cent and came up with some great ideas. We were all really pleased with how the songs were going, but when Paul put a guitar part on or a piano part on, it just lifted them again. It’s always lovely to see him, and it was a pleasure and an honour to have him on the album.”

How did Foxton and Hastings approach the writing and arranging of the album’s 13 tunes?

“We set out to try and write some melodic songs, and we tried to keep the old-fashioned single lengths, too, with times of two-and-a-half to three minutes,” Bruce explains.

“Normally, whenever Russ had a guitar riff or I had a bass riff, we just recorded them and sent them to each other on our iPhones. Then I’d just put any of Russ’s ideas onto my GarageBand and worked on them from there, trying to put them into some kind of arrangement structure. Then maybe Russ would pop up and we’d re-record things because we’d then have the guitar parts and bass parts worked out.

“We’d get the skeleton of it, I suppose, and then we’d go into Paul’s studio and we’d finalise the arrangements and build the songs with Mark Brzezicki on drums. We’re really proud of the results.”

Here, Bruce draws on his decades of experience to share his top 5 tips for bassists.

Smash The Clock is out now via Absolute.

