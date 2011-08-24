Bristol Guitar Show adds high profile brands and live stage

PRESS RELEASE: UK Music Shows Ltd has revealed that more than 50 exhibitors are now confirmed for its second Bristol Guitar Show, to take place at the Ashton Gate Stadium on 25 September.

Recently signed up for the event are Peavey amplification, Headstock brands Ibanez and Laney, UK guitar builder Patrick Eggle, Barnes & Mullins, custom cabinet makers Zilla, Music Man guitars and high-end acoustic builder Brook Guitars.

Alongside the manufacturers will be a host of local retailers such as Absolute Guitars, Treble Music, PMT, Mickleburgh & Rikaxxe.

The organisers have also announced details of the BGS Live Stage, which will see renowned UK shredder Jamie Humphries performing for MusicMan guitars, John Hornby Skewes Fret-King demos from Gav Coulson, with other sessions hosted by Line 6 and Wildchild Distribution.

Tickets for the Bristol Guitar Show are priced at £8.00 in advance and £10 on the door, with no booking fee - tickets can be booked at www.ukguitarshows.co.uk. Car parking at Ashton Gate Stadium is also free.

For more details and news on exhibitors and live performances as they are confirmed, visit www.ukguitarshows.co.uk

